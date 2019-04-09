Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:59 AM

Parks and Recreation cast then and now

Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Can you believe it's been 10 years since Parks and Recreation first brought us to Pawnee?

Indeed, the hit NBC series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur debuted a decade ago today on April 9, 2009, eventually sky rocketing to stardom and turning some of its cast members into household names. 

The show went on to score dozens of award nominations, including one for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy at the 2014 Golden Globes. 

After seven seasons and 125 episodes, fans said goodbye to the Parks Department of Pawnee in February 2015, but that doesn't mean the show stopped living on in the hearts of fans. 

In fact, the cast recently reunited last month for a 10th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest. "It felt like the most important thing I would ever do," Schur said of the show and a possible reboot during a panel at the event. "So I would never, ever, ever say never—the chance, should it arise, would be incredible...but as tempting as it is, I don't want to make more episodes just to do it."

While the ultimate fate of the series remains up in the air, we can always take a walk down memory lane and revisit our favorite stars from the show. 

Drum roll please!

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Amy Poehler

NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler

The star who brought Leslie Knope to life has gone on to other film and TV roles as well as host the reality competition show, Making It, with her former co-star, Nick Offerman

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Chris Pratt

NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt

After he was Andy Dwyer, Pratt became an action star with lead roles in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. 

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Aubrey Plaza

NBC, Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

After April Ludgate, Plaza kept audiences laughing in films like Dirty Grandpa and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Nick Offerman

NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Nick Offerman

The man behind the iconic Ron Swanson continues to pop up on the big and small screen. 

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Rashida Jones

NBC, JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

The face of Ann Perkins now stars in and produces her own comedy series, Angie Tribeca

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Aziz Ansari

NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Aziz Ansari

The comedian found further stardom as an actor and executive producer of the Netflix series, Master of None, which garnered him a Golden Globe. 

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Retta

NBC, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Retta

The actress behind Donna Meagle now stars on NBC's Good Girls

Parks and Recreation cast then and now, Adam Scott

NBC, Sarah Morris/WireImage

Adam Scott

The actor behind Ben Wyatt has since taken a dramatic turn with a role on Big Little Lies

