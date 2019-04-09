Ariana Grande Is Trademarking "Thank U, Next"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:58 AM

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls, Thank U Next Video

Instagram / Alfredo Flores

Ariana Grande is taking "Thank U, Next" all the way to the bank.

Following the massive success of the song and album of the same name, E! News has confirmed that the 25-year-old Grammy winner has submitted an application to trademark the phrase "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next." The application, filed on April 2 and obtained by E! News, shows that Grande hopes to use the phrase for products such as perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mist.

So, it seems like Arianators might be getting a line of products from their fave artist in the near future.

After months of heartache and heartbreak, Grande released her self-love hit song "Thank U, Next" in November.

Shortly after the song's release, Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, told E! News that his sister felt "empowered" by the track.

"I am unbelievably proud of my sister. This project that she has been working on, it's from the heart. If you listen to the lyrics...I sobbed and I cried the first time she played it for me. When she said, 'I met someone else / And her name is Ari,' I wept. Because it's a message of self-love!" Frankie shared. "And if you don't put yourself first, then no other relationship matters, and no other relationship is going to work. To hear that being said by her is so beautiful."

In February, Grande went on to release her new album of the same name, which instantly climbed to the top of the charts.

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls, Thank U Next Video

Instagram / Alfredo Flores

Amid the trademark filing, Grande has been on the road performing for her Sweetener World Tour. The tour kicked off on March 18 and will wrap up in Switzerland in October. 

This weekend, Grande will take over Indio, Calif. when she headlines the 2019 Coachella music festival.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

