Game of Thrones Star Daniel Portman on the "Gift" Podrick Payne's BDE Provided

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Podrick Payne provided quite a gift to the man behind the character, Daniel Portman.

In season three of Game of Thrones, Podrick was taken to Littlefinger's brothel and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) pays for three prostitutes to take his virginity. He returned from the experience with all of Tyrion's payment, the women enjoyed their time with him so much they didn't want to be paid.

That whole moment surrounding the character's BDE was "kind of a gift," Portman told E! News.

"I think I was 20 when that season was out, so to be given that tagline as a 20-year-old man, it's paradise, right?" Portman said. "I won't go into too many details, but it's been an enlightening experience shall we saw?"

Photos

Game of Thrones Cast: Then and Now

As one of the few overall decent people in Game of Thrones, Portman said, "You don't often get to play characters that are good to the core, selfless. He's never shown anything other than being a totally a good guy, and I feel like I've learned a lot other about what it is to be a good guy from playing him, so hopefully it'll stick with me, and hopefully the BDE will as well, you know? Hopefully that will stick with me as well."

Click play on the video above to hear more from Portman and costar Gwendoline Christie.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Princess Diana

The Crown Finds Its Princess Diana in Emma Corrin

Parks and Recreation cast then and now

Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

Game of Thrones

Prepare for Game of Thrones' Final Season: This Is Everything You Need to Know

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Kit Harington's April Fools' Prank on Rose Leslie Totally Backfired

Zac Efron, Lori Loughlin, Summerland

Summerland Cast Then and Now: See How Far Zac Efron, Jesse McCartney and More Have Come

Kelly Clarkson Brings "Voice" Winner to ACMs; Teases New Talk Show

The Family Chantel, Chantel and Pedro, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Is Getting a New Spinoff All About The Family Chantel

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.