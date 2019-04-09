Scarlett Johansson Seeks Police After Paparazzi Scare

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Scarlett Johansson

Angela Weiss /AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero fighting evil on the silver screen, but in real life, she reportedly suffered a scare of her own. 

On Monday night, the Avengers: Endgame star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with three of her famous co-stars, Robert Downey Jr.Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth. Following the show, the Golden Globe nominee headed out in a car with two people and was not driving, Capt. Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division told NBC Los Angeles. Citing Lurie, NBC Los Angeles reported the actress believed paparazzi were following her "in a dangerous fashion."

According to the report, the actress stopped for awhile before getting home safely without charges filed. 

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News the actress came into the Hollywood police station after paparazzi stormed her, but no crime was reported. 

E! News has reached out to Johansson's rep for comment. 

Photos

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

The star has been making the press rounds in honor of the upcoming Avengers installment, in which she reprises her role as Black Widow. 

The film hits theaters on April 26. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Paparazzi , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Explains Why She Publicized Her Miscarriage

Game of Thrones

Prepare for Game of Thrones' Final Season: This Is Everything You Need to Know

Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At The Disco

Kelly Clarkson, Khalid and More to Perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Chris Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Strikes Again! Watch Her Hilariously Scare Chris Hemsworth

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Kit Harington's April Fools' Prank on Rose Leslie Totally Backfired

Zac Efron, Lori Loughlin, Summerland

Summerland Cast Then and Now: See How Far Zac Efron, Jesse McCartney and More Have Come

Allison Mack

Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Awaits a Potential Prison Sentence

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.