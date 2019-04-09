Ellen DeGeneres Strikes Again! Watch Her Hilariously Scare Chris Hemsworth

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 6:02 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres strikes again!
The talk show host pulled another one of her epic pranks on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave guest star Chris Hemsworth a bit of a scare.
During the interview, the Thor star opened up about his recent visit to Rottnest Island in Australia, where he met a few quokkas. In fact, the Avengers actor revealed he's a bit of an animal lover and listed off all of the Hemsworth family's pets.
"We have three donkeys, a dog, a number of fish, a water dragon, three guinea pigs, three rabbits—four rabbits actually—two chickens and three—whatever you call it—my kids, they're definitely from the animal kingdom," he said.
Everything seemed to be going well—until DeGeneres asked Hemsworth if there was any animal or anything that scared him. That's when a man dressed like a giant mouse jumped out from a nearby side table and startled Hemsworth.
"That was awful," Hemsworth said after the stunt.
DeGeneres then joked the actor almost punched the prankster.
"I did not at all punch it," he said. "I went straight to 'Retreat! Retreat.'"
In addition to getting spooked by DeGeneres, Hemsworth talked about his new movie Avengers: Endgame.
"I have not seen the film and I do not know, really, how it ends," he said.
He also revealed if he'd like to keep playing his hero character.
"Who knows what's in store for anyone," he said. "For me, personally, it's the best fun I've ever had and I'd be happy to do more if they wanted me."
In addition, he joked about being "demoted" from People's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive to the magazine's 2018 winner of "Sexiest Chris."
Watch the videos to see his interview.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Sexual Assault, a Bipolar Diagnosis and Life on the Streets: Inside Halsey's Heartbreakingly Tough Path to Fame
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?