Ellen DeGeneres Strikes Again! Watch Her Hilariously Scare Chris Hemsworth

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 6:02 AM

Chris Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres strikes again! 

The talk show host pulled another one of her epic pranks on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave guest star Chris Hemsworth a bit of a scare.

During the interview, the Thor star opened up about his recent visit to Rottnest Island in Australia, where he met a few quokkas. In fact, the Avengers actor revealed he's a bit of an animal lover and listed off all of the Hemsworth family's pets. 

"We have three donkeys, a dog, a number of fish, a water dragon, three guinea pigs, three rabbits—four rabbits actually—two chickens and three—whatever you call it—my kids, they're definitely from the animal kingdom," he said. 

Everything seemed to be going well—until DeGeneres asked Hemsworth if there was any animal or anything that scared him. That's when a man dressed like a giant mouse jumped out from a nearby side table and startled Hemsworth. 

"That was awful," Hemsworth said after the stunt.

DeGeneres then joked the actor almost punched the prankster. 

"I did not at all punch it," he said. "I went straight to 'Retreat! Retreat.'"

In addition to getting spooked by DeGeneres, Hemsworth talked about his new movie Avengers: Endgame

"I have not seen the film and I do not know, really, how it ends," he said.

He also revealed if he'd like to keep playing his hero character. 

"Who knows what's in store for anyone," he said. "For me, personally, it's the best fun I've ever had and I'd be happy to do more if they wanted me."

In addition, he joked about being "demoted" from People's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive to the magazine's 2018 winner of "Sexiest Chris."

Watch the videos to see his interview.

