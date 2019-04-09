Ellen DeGeneres Strikes Again! Watch Her Hilariously Scare Chris Hemsworth

Ellen DeGeneres strikes again!

The talk show host pulled another one of her epic pranks on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave guest star Chris Hemsworth a bit of a scare.

During the interview, the Thor star opened up about his recent visit to Rottnest Island in Australia, where he met a few quokkas. In fact, the Avengers actor revealed he's a bit of an animal lover and listed off all of the Hemsworth family's pets.

"We have three donkeys, a dog, a number of fish, a water dragon, three guinea pigs, three rabbits—four rabbits actually—two chickens and three—whatever you call it—my kids, they're definitely from the animal kingdom," he said.

Everything seemed to be going well—until DeGeneres asked Hemsworth if there was any animal or anything that scared him. That's when a man dressed like a giant mouse jumped out from a nearby side table and startled Hemsworth.

"That was awful," Hemsworth said after the stunt.