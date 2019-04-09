Kit Harington's April Fools' Prank on Rose Leslie Totally Backfired

Forget King in the North, Kit Harington is King of April Fools' Day. Sort of.

The Game of Thrones star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where he revealed his latest prank on wife and former GoT costar Rose Leslie. Harington previously put a prop of his severed head in the fridge and filmed Leslie finding it. As far as pranks go, that's pretty up there. However, this year he scaled back, and it cost him.

"See, I started strong. The amount of props at my disposal diminished," he said. But while in New York for this April Fools' Day, he decided to go a different route. "I'm aware this is the most first-world April Fools' before I tell this story. I didn't know what to do."