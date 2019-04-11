You'll Never Believe What Coachella Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Years before Vanessa Hudgens popularized the flower crown and Taylor Swift made "Bleachella" a thing, Hollywood flocked to the Coachella Valley Music Arts and Festival for an oasis-like experience unlike any other.

Despite Coachella's evolution from alt-rock extravaganza to pop culture paradise, a shared love of live music (admittedly combined with a burning sense of FOMO) is what attracts stars and non-celebrities to the 330-acre polo field in Indio, Calif year after year.

Such was the case for the 2009 desert expedition, where then-It couple Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Alessandra Ambrosioand more A-listers partied the weekend away to the soundtracks of Paul McCartney, The Killers and The Cure.

So in honor of the festival's hotly-anticipated 20th anniversary, we threw it back to a Coachella where Instagram didn't exist, snagging an invite to exclusive after-parties wasn't a priority and you probably didn't plan your looks months in advance.