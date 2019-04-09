Kelly Clarkson, Khalid and More to Perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 7:00 AM
Getty Images
We have "High Hopes" for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Dick Clark productions and NBC officially announced that Panic! at the Disco, Kelly Clarksonand Khalid will be just a few of the star-studded performers on the lineup for the May 1 show. They will be joined on the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage by other chart-toppers like Christian singer Lauren Daigle and Sam Smith& Normani.
According to the highly-anticipated announcement the Voice coach will be singing a new single. Meanwhile, Panic! at the Disco and Sam Smith will be performing for their very first time at the Billboard Music Awards, although it must be noted that it is not their first time attending the show as nominees.
This year's show is guaranteed to be full of fun moments, great performances and a ton of fashion forward moments, especially since Kelly Clarkson is returning as host for the second year in a row. "I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," she exclusively shared with E! "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
