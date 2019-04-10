Coachella's Most Iconic Celebrity Outfits From Rihanna to Kendall Jenner

Coachella is the place for attendees to show off their best style moments and inspiration. From colorful accessories like sunglasses and cross-body bags to visors, hats and boho dresses , everyone dresses to impress despite the desert temperatures.

Sure, the popular double weekend-long gathering is technically a music and art festival but it also doubles as a fashion show. Celebrities, influencers and regular folk alike descend upon the Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif. for one weekend apiece where they enjoy a high volume of concerts from music's top talent and even more Instagram uploads.

Celebrities are no different. Many of them, including Rihanna , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Katy Perry and Vanessa Hudgens , bring their A-game and have cemented themselves as style icons at the festival.

Also last year, Justin Bieber took an iconic selfie with "Walmart yodeling kid" Mason Ramsey and generally danced his heart out in his Hawaiian shirt. There's never a shortage of moments both in terms of style and personal.

There have been many history-making moments at Coachella as of late. In 2018, Beyoncé turned Coachella into Beychella when she became the first black woman to headline the show. She's now getting her own documentary about it.

Check out the photos below to see some of the most iconic celebrity outfits from Coachella over the years.

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner The 23-year-old model rocks a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and suede vest while Kylie balances her off-white outfit with some bright blue hair.

Instagram Rihanna Diamonds are forever for RiRi at Coachella 2017.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Rihanna (again) Rihanna has fashion on the brain as she smiles in style in her purple fur coat and neon pink Dr. Martens combat boots.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Cardi B The Grammy-winning rapper shows off her growing baby bump at Coachella 2018 just one week after revealing on SNL that she and Offset were expecting their first baby. Her all-white outfit at Coachella bore some resemblance to her SNL dress, which was also body-hugging and white. While onstage at the music festival, she rocked a white corset top and white pants designed by Alejandro, which were apparently inspired by TLC.

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Gigi Hadid Gigi looks like the definition of "boho chic" at the festival in 2015.

(Photo by Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images) Katy Perry Katy Perry shines as bright as a firework at Coachella in 2010 in every clothing piece from her shoes to her dress to her sunglasses.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Tyler, the Creator It would have been nearly impossible to miss Tyler, the Creator at Coachella in 2018. The rapper looks in the zone onstage in his "No Violence!" shirt that he pairs with highlighter green shorts and a matching reflective vest. His leopard print hair that he debuted at the 2018 Grammys stand out as well.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin The model BFFs rock out during a show together in 2015.

Picture Perfect / Splash News Halsey The "Without Me" singer makes a statement in 2017 with her sheer pants and sparkling bra peering out under her shirt.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Miguel Not only is Miguel wearing an impressive combination of clothing items, but his microphone also got dressed up for the occasion in 2018.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Solange & Beyoncé Coachella 2018 might as well have been named Beychella because who run the fest? Bey. The Lemonade artist performed onstage with her sister Solange and they both wore sparkling silver outfits. We repeat: who run the fest?

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner The Jenner sisters show some skin as they pose together at a party at Coachella 2017. Kylie opts for a snakeskin pattern while Kendall goes with a sequin bandeau and flowy pants.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for NYLON Media Rita Ora The British singer pairs her fringed get-up with some checkered cowboy boots with cherries on it.

Krave Studios Rihanna The Fenty owner makes everyone buckle up for a wild ride in this lavender outfit.

Raven Varona Beyoncé The Queen has arrived.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage Steve Aoki The famous DJ really goes there in 2009 with a bright button-filled jacket, acid wash jeans and no shirt.

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt Paris Hilton keep it relatively simple in a bikini top and long green skirt. Her large gold bag matches her shoes and headband (a Coachella must).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Destiny's Child Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gather onstage together for a Destiny's Child reunion at the 2018 show.

AKM-GSI Vanessa Hudgens Coachella style guru Vanessa Hudgens holds onto a giant flower and her boyfriend Austin Butler's hand at the music festival in 2013.