Coachella's Most Iconic Celebrity Outfits From Rihanna to Kendall Jenner

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gigi Hadid, 2015 Coachella

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Coachella 2019 is upon us.

Sure, the popular double weekend-long gathering is technically a music and art festival but it also doubles as a fashion show. Celebrities, influencers and regular folk alike descend upon the Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif. for one weekend apiece where they enjoy a high volume of concerts from music's top talent and even more Instagram uploads.

This year, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, Zedd, Khalid, Kanye West's Sunday Service and more are bringing their best to the stage. Idris Elba will have his own DJ set as well. The festival announced on April 7, however, that Solange will no longer be performing due to "major production delays." 

Coachella is the place for attendees to show off their best style moments and inspiration. From colorful accessories like sunglasses and cross-body bags to visors, hats and boho dresses, everyone dresses to impress despite the desert temperatures.

Photos

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For

Celebrities are no different. Many of them, including RihannaKendall Jenner,Kylie JennerKaty Perry and Vanessa Hudgens, bring their A-game and have cemented themselves as style icons at the festival.

There have been many history-making moments at Coachella as of late. In 2018, Beyoncé turned Coachella into Beychella when she became the first black woman to headline the show. She's now getting her own documentary about it.

Bey brought her fellow Destiny's Child members onstage, accidentally stumbled while attempting to lift her sister and generally just took over the show during her long-awaited return to the stage. 

Also last year, Justin Bieber took an iconic selfie with "Walmart yodeling kid" Mason Ramsey and generally danced his heart out in his Hawaiian shirt. There's never a shortage of moments both in terms of style and personal.

Check out the photos below to see some of the most iconic celebrity outfits from Coachella over the years.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, 2015 Coachella

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

The 23-year-old model rocks a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and suede vest while Kylie balances her off-white outfit with some bright blue hair.

Rihanna

Instagram

Rihanna

Diamonds are forever for RiRi at Coachella 2017.

Rihanna

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Rihanna (again)

Rihanna has fashion on the brain as she smiles in style in her purple fur coat and neon pink Dr. Martens combat boots.

Article continues below

Cardi B, Coachella 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B

The Grammy-winning rapper shows off her growing baby bump at Coachella 2018 just one week after revealing on SNL that she and Offset were expecting their first baby. Her all-white outfit at Coachella bore some resemblance to her SNL dress, which was also body-hugging and white. While onstage at the music festival, she rocked a white corset top and white pants designed by Alejandro, which were apparently inspired by TLC.

Gigi Hadid, 2015 Coachella

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi looks like the definition of "boho chic" at the festival in 2015.

Katy Perry, 2010 Coachella

(Photo by Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry shines as bright as a firework at Coachella in 2010 in every clothing piece from her shoes to her dress to her sunglasses.

Article continues below

Tyler the Creator, 2018 Coachella

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tyler, the Creator

It would have been nearly impossible to miss Tyler, the Creator at Coachella in 2018. The rapper looks in the zone onstage in his "No Violence!" shirt that he pairs with highlighter green shorts and a matching reflective vest. His leopard print hair that he debuted at the 2018 Grammys stand out as well.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, 2015 Coachella

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin

The model BFFs rock out during a show together in 2015.

Halsey, Coachella

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Halsey

The "Without Me" singer makes a statement in 2017 with her sheer pants and sparkling bra peering out under her shirt.

Article continues below

Miguel, 2018 Coachella

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Miguel

Not only is Miguel wearing an impressive combination of clothing items, but his microphone also got dressed up for the occasion in 2018.

Solange, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Solange & Beyoncé

Coachella 2018 might as well have been named Beychella because who run the fest? Bey. The Lemonade artist performed onstage with her sister Solange and they both wore sparkling silver outfits. We repeat: who run the fest?

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2017

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

The Jenner sisters show some skin as they pose together at a party at Coachella 2017. Kylie opts for a snakeskin pattern while Kendall goes with a sequin bandeau and flowy pants.

Article continues below

Rita Ora, Coachella

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for NYLON Media

Rita Ora

The British singer pairs her fringed get-up with some checkered cowboy boots with cherries on it.

Rihanna, Coachella

Krave Studios

Rihanna

The Fenty owner makes everyone buckle up for a wild ride in this lavender outfit.

Beyonce, Coachella 2018, Weekend 2

Raven Varona

Beyoncé

The Queen has arrived.

Article continues below

Steve Aoki, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Steve Aoki

The famous DJ really goes there in 2009 with a bright button-filled jacket, acid wash jeans and no shirt.

Paris Hilton, Doug Reinhardt, Coachella 2009

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt

Paris Hilton keep it relatively simple in a bikini top and long green skirt. Her large gold bag matches her shoes and headband (a Coachella must).

Destinys Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Destiny's Child

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gather onstage together for a Destiny's Child reunion at the 2018 show. 

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella 2013

AKM-GSI

Vanessa Hudgens

Coachella style guru Vanessa Hudgens holds onto a giant flower and her boyfriend Austin Butler's hand at the music festival in 2013.

ESC: Coachella, Rihanna

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Rihanna

Despite standing in the hot desert sun, Rihanna kept it cool in a pink bodysuit and parachute pants at the 2018 festival.

We can't wait to see what trends emerge from Coachella this year, which kicks off on Friday, April 12.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Coachella , 2019 Coachella , Fashion , Style , Beyoncé , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Shop Up to 50% off All Saints Mid Season Sale

Score Up to 50% Off at AllSaints' Midseason Sale

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Maren Morris

Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

Gigi Hadid, Variety's Power of Women

Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.