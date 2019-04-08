Porsha Williams Shares Candid Look at Her "New Normal" 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Porsha Williams is embracing motherhood as it is, no filter required.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Monday that showed her snuggling with her new daughter, Pilar Jhena' McKinley. In the sweet snapshot, Pilar rests on her mom's shoulder. Williams, in a grey tank top and hair down with a red headband, smiles at her daughter.

"I officially don't care what I look like," she wrote. "She is the end all be all lol #obsessed #PjsWorld."

She added at the bottom of the screen "#newNormal."

Williams gave birth to Pilar on March 22 and it's her first child with her fiancé Dennis McKinley.

"What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ," the new parents said in a statement. "We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."