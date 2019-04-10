How Miley Cyrus Finally Learned to Embrace Hannah Montana and Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds

Who would've ever thought that a girl like her, would double as a superstar?

Hannah Montana: The Movie came out 10 years ago on April 10, making over $169 million world-wide, as legions of the Disney Channel hit series' loyal fans sang along to "The Climb" as their heroine Miley Stewart, played by Miley Cyrus, continued to balance her dueling worlds (one as a normal high schooler and one as a superstar aka "chill it out, take it slow then you rock out the show") on the big screen.

But behind-the-scenes, Miley, now 26, was also grappling with the same struggle, growing up in the public eye and making mistakes while becoming a role model for her young fans, whether she wanted the title or not.