Oprah Winfrey Donates $2 Million to Help Revitalize Arts in Puerto Rico

Oprah Winfrey is giving back.

The philanthropist, global leader, book club connoisseur and media mogul has pledged $2 million to help revive Puerto Rico's arts and cultural programs, which took a hit after the devastating 2017 Hurricane Maria. Winfrey's generous donation will be split half and will benefit two separate funds and organizations.

Winfrey has made a $1 million donation to the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program. UNIDOS helps "serve the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico" by distributing food and other necessities to those impacted by Hurricane Maria. The other $1 million will go to The Flamboyan Arts Fund, which was created by Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Flamboyan Arts Fund supports theater, dance, literature, and other creative arts.

The 65-year-old explained in a statement that she felt inspired by Miranda and his actions to ensure Puerto Rico has a sustainable and vibrant arts culture.