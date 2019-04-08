Gabrielle Union Supports Dwyane Wade's 11-Year-Old Son at Gay Pride Parade

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 1:03 PM

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is supporting her 11-year-old step-son with Pride.

On Sunday, the actress and her family got all decked out in their rainbow gear for the Miami Pride Festival in support of their son Zion Wade. Unfortunately, Dwyane Wade was unable to attend the parade because of work responsibilities but he shared his pride on social media for all to see. "Zion had his [own] cheering section today," the father-of-four wrote on Instagram. "Wish I was there to see you smile kid!"

Zion's older brother Zaire also showed some love on the internet and told his followers, "Love you lil bro no matter what." Zaire wore a pink shirt and rainbow-colored headband, while Zion went all out in a yellow tank top and green shorts, as well as the signature pride flag.

Even baby Kaavia got in on the action in a little black and white onesie!

Kaavia Union-Wade's Cutest Photos

On Gabrielle's Instagram Story she revealed the family even went to a drag show after taking part in the parade.

People on social media are praising the basketball player and actress' positive approach to parenting, with some saying the celebs are parents to look up to. "THIS is being a great parent," one Twitter user wrote. 

