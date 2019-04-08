Stephanie Pratt Slams Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt: "I'm Going to Expose Them"

Stephanie Pratt is done playing nice!

Just when fans thought The Hills: New Beginnings star had made peace with Spencer Pratt, the reality star is speaking out and slamming her brother and Heidi Montag.

"No one knows the real Heidi," Stephanie shared on iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast episode from the River Terrance Inn in Napa, Calif. "Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again.

She added, "I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore."

According to Stephanie, she would have an "epic" relationship with her brother. But Heidi is the one who makes things difficult.