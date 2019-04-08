Felicity Huffman Set to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is taking responsibility for her actions.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced in a press release that 13 parents and one university athletic coach have agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

One of those parents is in fact the Desperate Housewives star.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Felicity shared in a statement. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

She continued, "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. "