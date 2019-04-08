BREAKING!

Felicity Huffman Set to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 12:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Felicity Huffman, Boston, Court

Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Felicity Huffman is taking responsibility for her actions.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced in a press release that 13 parents and one university athletic coach have agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

One of those parents is in fact the Desperate Housewives star.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Felicity shared in a statement. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

She continued, "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. "

Read

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Appear in Court Over College Admissions Scandal

Felicity ended her statement by making it clear that her daughter was not aware of her mother's actions.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," the actress shared. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Story developing…more to come.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Felicity Huffman , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emilia Clarke, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos From Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization

Halsey

Here's How Halsey Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors Once and for All

Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain

Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and More Form the Ultimate Squad at US Women's Soccer Game

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Which Country Star Won the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet? Vote Now!

Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.