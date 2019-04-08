Here's How Halsey Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors Once and for All

Enough with the pregnancy speculation!

Over the weekend, Halsey couldn't help but see the comments and blogs that suggested the "Bad at Love" singer was pregnant and expecting her first child.

As a result, she headed to Instagram Stories to address the rumors.

In a series of posts, the singer screen grabbed various questions like "Am I Pregant?" and "Can U Get Pregante…"

She also shared a shot of herself wearing a loose fitting T-shirt while running errands.

Ultimately, Halsey shut it all down with one word: "NO." Besides, this is the artist who posed in a pink bikini over the weekend as well.