Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

emal Countess/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 10:10 AM
emal Countess/Getty Images
Nearly a year since being arrested, Allison Mack has entered her plea.
The 36-year-old former Smallville actress pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering in the case involving NXIVM, a purported self-help organization founded by Keith Raniere. The organization has since suspended its operations until further notice after allegations it contained a secret sex slave society.
In Brooklyn federal court on Monday donning black slacks and a sweater, the star appeared before a judge alongside her two attorneys as she pleaded to the two counts. Mack said she has looked back at the decisions she made and the people she trusted and is prepared to take responsibility for the acts she was involved with. She said in court she had become lost and wanted to find a community.
"Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," she said. "I was wrong." She admitted to being a member of a secret society and founding DOS, as well as holding property as collateral and concealing Raniere's role as the head of DOS.
"I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that is why I am pleading guilty today," she said as she sobbed before apologizing to her family. "I am and will be a better person as a result of this."
The judge accepted Mack's plea and set her sentencing for Sept. 11. E! News has reached out to Mack's attorney for comment.
Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Preps for Her Sex Trafficking Trial
In April 2018, Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
"As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere," United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement at the time. "The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting predators who victimize others through sex trafficking and forced labor."
Citing court filings, the US Attorney's Office said Raniere allegedly created a secret society within NXIVM called DOS that contained levels of female "slaves" headed by "masters." In order to allegedly advance within the alleged pyramid, slaves allegedly recruited other slaves in order to become masters and the slaves allegedly owed service to masters above them, according to the US Attorney's Office. Many slaves were allegedly branded, according to the office.
Mack had been accused of recruiting slaves by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them. She was accused of allegedly requiring her slaves to engage in sexual activity with Raniere, allegedly receiving money or other benefits from him in exchange. If the alleged slaves did not participate, it was thought that damaging information about them and their families and friends would be released. According to court documents, Mack's alleged behavior took place approximately between February 2016 and June 2017.
Mack pleaded not guilty to all three initial charges and was released on $5 million bond. She was later also charged with racketeering conspiracy involving an array of crimes, including identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?