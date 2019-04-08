Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 9:55 AM
Killing Eve isn't going anywhere. One day after the second season premiered, BBC America announced the acclaimed drama starring Sandra Oh will return for a third season.
For season three, Suzanne Heathcote will take over showrunning duties from Emerald Fennell. Phoebe Waller-Bridge handled the first season about Eve (played by Oh), an MI6 operative who becomes obsessed with an assassin by the name of Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Fiona Shaw also stars.
"We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks," Sarah Barnett, president of entertainment networks for AMC Networks, said in a statement. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we're renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn't do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."
Oh won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her portrayal of Eve Polastri.
Season three executive producers include Heathcote, Oh, Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Jeff Mevloin.
"It's been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve. I think it's cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe's characters was a treat – I can't wait to see what Suzanne does next," Fennell said in a statement.
"I'm very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.
See what other shows have already been renewed—and which have been canceled—in the gallery above.
Killing Eve season two currently airs Sundays on BBC America and AMC simultaneously.
