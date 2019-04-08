Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to Being Mistaken for a Seat Filler at 2019 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson says "some guy" made her night at the 2019 ACM Awards.

The superstar singer was in attendance at the ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where she took the stage to perform alongside Dan + Shay. But performing wasn't exactly the highlight of Clarkson's night, it was being mistaken for a seat filler!

Clarkson took to Twitter after the award show on Sunday night to share the hilarious story with her followers.

"The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM's tonight," she tweeted with laughing emojis and the hashtag #CantWinEmAll. "Literally, it made my night because he was so serious."