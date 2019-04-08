Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to Being Mistaken for a Seat Filler at 2019 ACM Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 8:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy Of Country Music Award, ACM Awards

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM

Kelly Clarkson says "some guy" made her night at the 2019 ACM Awards.

The superstar singer was in attendance at the ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where she took the stage to perform alongside Dan + Shay. But performing wasn't exactly the highlight of Clarkson's night, it was being mistaken for a seat filler!

Clarkson took to Twitter after the award show on Sunday night to share the hilarious story with her followers.

"The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM's tonight," she tweeted with laughing emojis and the hashtag #CantWinEmAll. "Literally, it made my night because he was so serious."

Photos

ACM Awards 2019 Candid Moments

So how did Clarkson respond to this man? She told her fans, "I just politely said no hahaha!!"

Prior to the mistaken identity incident, the Voice coach and her pals Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney had the crowd cheering for their performance of "Keeping Score." The trio earned an ACM Awards nomination for Music Event of the Year for that same track.

After their performance, Clarkson took to Twitter to thank her friends, writing, "I think we should be a trio ;) ...I enjoy singing with you two so much! Thank you for tonight @DanAndShay."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , 2019 ACM Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Killing Eve

Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

The Truth About Fergie's Unusual Arrangement With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Poppy Hager, Mila Hager, Barbara Bush, Hugh Jackman

Jenna Bush Hager Replaces Kathie Lee Gifford on Today: 5 First-Day Highlights

Cesar Millan, Hollywood Medium 408

See Tyler Henry Give Cesar Millan a Message From His Deceased Dog on Hollywood Medium

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert

Why Fans Think Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at the 2019 ACM Awards

The Good Wife

Why Hasn't Julianna Margulies Appeared on The Good Fight? She Says CBS Wouldn't Pay Her

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Teases Shawn Mendes Over "Prince of Pop" Title

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.