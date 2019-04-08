Jenna Bush Hager Replaces Kathie Lee Gifford on Today: 5 First Day Highlights

There's a new co-host in town and her name's Jenna Bush Hager.

Former president George W. Bush's famous daughter officially took over her new Today role on Monday, replacing Kathie Lee Gifford, who bid a tearful farewell to her longtime gig alongside Hoda Kotb on Friday.

With a new co-host in the seat, it was time for a slightly revamped show and plenty of surprises to commemorate the special occasion.

Here's a recap of Hager's first day on the job. In the words of their new slogan, "Let's go, y'all!"