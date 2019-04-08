Why Fans Think Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at the 2019 ACM Awards

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 7:42 AM
Did Miranda Lambert shade Blake Shelton at the 2019 ACM Awards? Some fans think the 35-year-old singer took a little dig at her ex during her performance at Sunday night's award show.
The two-time Grammy winner took the stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to perform a medley of some of her top hits. However, some fans noticed she made a slight adjustment to one of the lyrics in her song "Little Red Wagon."
Instead of singing "I live in Oklahoma" like she does in the original version, Lambert belted out the words "I got the hell out of Oklahoma." As country music lovers will recall, Lambert lived in Oklahoma with Shelton during their four-year marriage.
Of course, several fans picked up on the small tweak.
"Miranda Lambert just sang ‘got the hell out of Oklahoma' with Blake Shelton in the room and I have so much respect," wrote one Twitter user.
"HAHAHAHAHA MIRANDA LAMBERT SINGING ‘I got the hell out of Oklahoma' AT THE ACMS IS A MOOD," wrote another.
However, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the edit. After all, Lambert has performed the tune with the updated lyric before.
In fact, Shelton may have missed the performance altogether. An insider told E! News the country singer and his leading lady Gwen Stefani weren't spotted during the number.
Still, it looks like both stars have moved on since cutting it quits in 2015. Shelton has been dating Stefani for over three years, and Lambert recently tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin. The two walked their first red carpet together since saying "I do" ahead of the award show.
