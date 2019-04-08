Justin Bieber Teases Shawn Mendes Over "Prince of Pop" Title

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 7:14 AM

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes

Gotham/GC Images, Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is the new Prince of Pop? Not according to Justin Bieber

The two pop stars grabbed the internet's attention this weekend when the 20-year-old Canadian singer shared The Observer Magazine's new cover, dubbing Mendes "Prince of pop."

"Thank you @obsmagazine," the star shared on Instagram. 

The title did not go unnoticed by the Biebs, who playfully called him out. "Hmm ' Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it," Bieber wrote in a comment. In fact, Bieber had been named "Prince of Pop" on a cover of Hero back in 2015

Mendes took the comment in jest, writing back, "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"

Of course, some fans could not take the joke, so Bieber tried to calm everyone down. 

"There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there's no sides we're all just here to make dope music," the singer said. 

"I'm just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon," Bieber concluded. 

There you have it. Everyone can relax because there's no feud alert here. 

