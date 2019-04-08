From PDA to Partying: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 ACM Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:27 AM
The stars were aligned at the 2019 ACM Awards.
For the 54th time, the biggest stars in country music gathered together Sunday night, this time inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, to do what they do best: celebrate music.
With 17-time winner Reba McEntire once again at the helm as host, the show was certainly a special one as "Tequila" stars Dan + Shay won their first three awards and led the pack of winners this year, among them Keith Urban, Thomas Rhettand Kacey Musgraves.
Of course, the show wasn't solely about the statues. The stars dazzled on the red carpet, dressed to impress in their designer duds. Carrie Underwood walked her first red carpet since welcoming her son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January. Newlywed Miranda Lambert was also a welcome sight, returning to the carpet less than three months after quietly marrying Brendan McLoughlinBrendan McLoughlin.
During the show, the star-studded audience didn't hesitate to mingle with their fellow celebs and get up from their seats to dance during the musical performances.
Once the big show wrapped, some stars headed out to celebrate at Big Machine Label Group's after-party, where familiar faces like Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins could be seen taking group pictures with people. Bachelor star Colton Underwood and his leading lady Cassie Randolph were also there mingling with guests and were spotted holding hands.
Fortunately for fans, the cameras captured all of their favorite stars throughout the night. Check out E!'s gallery below for all of the cute candid moments!
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The longtime couple was a vision of love at the awards.
Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
The stars joyfully shared the stage.
Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
It looks like the Dan + Shay star found a comfortable seat.
Article continues below
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The songstress was all smiles as she supported her famous man, Blake Shelton, at the event.
Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The star performers held up peace signs for the cameras.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group
The Bachelor couple stepped out to celebrate the night at Big Machine Label Group's after-party.
Article continues below
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for AC
The newlyweds looked picture perfect together at the event.
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The country stars shared a laugh at the show.
Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The famous ladies posed arm in arm at the annual award show.
Article continues below
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The two singers posed in their stylish looks.
Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The men of Dan + Shay got a smooch backstage.
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The Florida Georgia Line men and their wives smiled for the camera at their seats.
Article continues below
