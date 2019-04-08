The Walking Dead Getting a New Spinoff, This One About Coming of Age in the Apocalypse

AMC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:22 AM
AMC
Apparently, you can never have enough zombies. As The Walking Dead continues to shed viewers approaching its 10th season, AMC is doubling down on the franchise and launching a third series set in the universe. The new spinoff is set to premiere in 2020 with production beginning in summer 2019.
Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, co-created the project with Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on the mothership series. Negrete will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode series filming in Virginia.
The third series in the franchise joining The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will follow two young female protagonists. The new series will "focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it."
"Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad," AMC said in a press release.
"Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead' on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman's brilliant comic," Gimple said in a statement. "Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD's long history -- I'm thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we've seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world."
"I'm beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead Universe," Negrete said in a statement. "Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I'm honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can't wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we've been cooking up!"
The Walking Dead is showing its age. The series lost key cast members Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan in the ninth season and Danai Gurira will depart in the upcoming season 10. Lincoln is set to star in three TV movies for AMC as his character, Rick Grimes, with Gurira expected to join him as Michonne. The season nine finale dropped to 5 million viewers with a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Not bad numbers for a show on TV these days, but down considerably from its heydays between 2014-2017.
