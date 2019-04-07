WrestleMania 35: Ronda Rousey and Daniel Bryan Both Face Losses in Historic Matches

A WrestleMania to remember!

On Sunday, WrestleMania 35 went down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. With WWE's best and brightest in attendance, we knew the major wrestling event would be one for the books…and, boy, were we right.

From Yolanda Adams kicking off the show with her performance of "America the Beautiful" to Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's historic main event match, WrestleMania was jam-packed with some major moments.

Oh and we can't forget to mention Batista and Triple H's intense face-off, which resulted in the latter not having to retire from in-ring competition. (More on that later!)

But those weren't the only highlights from this year's show. Scroll down to see our top 5 major WrestleMania 35 moments!