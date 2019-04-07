Thomas Rhett Thanks "Smokin' Hot" Wife Lauren Akins After Big 2019 ACM Awards Win

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 7:08 PM
If there was an award for cutest couple at the 2019 ACM Awards, we may have found the winner!
During country music's party of the year, Thomas Rhett Akins immediately got hearts beating a bit faster when he began his performance of "Look What God Gave Her" next to his wife Lauren Akins.
But things got even cuter when the winner of Male Artist of the Year was announced.
When Thomas Rhett heard his name, he quickly took to the stage and thanked his beautiful wife.
"Oh my gosh, man, I love country music so much. Thank you guys so much for just loving my songs and loving our family and my beautiful—you are smokin' hot tonight," he shared when pointing to Lauren. "I don't know if you know this or not. Smokin' hot."
Thomas Rhett continued, "We are best friends with all of the people in this category and y'all have shaped who I am as an artist. My heart is beating so fast, I love you. Thank you God, Jesus, lord, all the glory there. Thank you ACMs."
Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban were also nominated in the super competitive category.
The country music singer has lots to celebrate this weekend in Las Vegas. In addition to his family, Thomas Rhett's career keeps getting bigger and better.
In addition to launching his Very Hot Summer tour in just a few months, the "Life Changes" singer will also release his fourth full-length album Center Point Road in May.
This is only the beginning Thomas Rhett
