Miranda Lambert Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Since Top-Secret Wedding

Miranda Lambert has that newlywed glow!

Less than three months after secretly getting married, the country music superstar stepped out on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet with her main man Brendan McLoughlin.

Wearing a lime green dress, the multiple nominee was smiling from ear-to-ear as she opted for an unconventional accessory. As for her hubby, he looked handsome in a classic black suit and tie. Not exactly an NYPD officer's typical work outfit, right?

It's about to be a big night for the singer who is set to perform one of her biggest hits inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In addition to an exciting performance, the 35-year-old is nominated in several categories including Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year thanks to her "Drowns the Whiskey" collaboration with Jason Aldean.