ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2019 ACM Awards: By The Numbers

In regards to the other categories , you'll just have to watch and find out.

As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.

Hosted by Reba McEntire , the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson , Miranda Lambert , Carrie Underwood , Thomas Rhett , Florida Georgia Line and more.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.

Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!

Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean Before accepting the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award, the country singer and his wife pose for happy photographers.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher She's here! The American Idol winner and her husband are #CoupleGoals while walking the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Cassadee Pope White hot! The Voice alumna turns heads for all the right reasons in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Jessie James Decker It looks like we have another red hot look on the country singer who is in town with hubby Eric Decker.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves Country music royalty has arrived and it's another win in the fashion department.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd The Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in purple thanks to her "edgy, elegant, sexy, confident" look from celebrity stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Article continues below

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Lauren Alaina One night, the singer is meeting The Bachelor's Colton Underwood. The next? She's stepping onto the carpet in Emil Couture.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Kane Brown Looking sharp, dude! The "Heaven" singer may just win Single of the Year thanks to his huge hit.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Thomas Rhett Want to know what the Male Artist of the Year nominee does before the red carpet? According to Instagram, it's all about dancing.

Article continues below

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Khalid He may not be a country music artist, but the A-list performer wouldn't turn down a night of celebrating talented singers.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Chase Rice Just one day after performing at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "Eyes on You" singer dresses up in a handsome suit.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Old Dominion Looking sharp, you guys! The Group of the Year nominee celebrate another big year in their career.

Article continues below

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Hillary Scott In between her Las Vegas residency at the PALMS Casino Resort, the co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum enjoys an evening out with the country music community.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Danielle Bradbery The New Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in her latest Las Vegas look.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Reba McEntire The hostess with the mostess has arrived in what may just be one of many outfits for the evening.

Article continues below

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock LANCO Before the show even starts, the band has a reason to celebrate: They won New Duo or Group of the Year!

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Walker Hayes The "90s Country" singer shows off his unique style outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Devin Dawson An all black outfit has never looked better on the "All on Me" singer.

Article continues below

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Scotty McCreery & Gabi McCreery It's date night for the American Idol star and his wife who happily pose for photos together.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Brothers Osborne T.J Osborne and John Osborne may just win big for Duo of the Year.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Morgan Evans After enjoying a visit to Top Golf with Chris Lane, Cole Swindell and more musicians, the country singer arrives to the star-studded event.

Article continues below

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Lindsay Ell "Let's do this @acmawards," the New Female Artist of the Year nominee shared on Instagram while giving credit to her glam squad.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Dylan Scott Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Dustin Lynch He may be a "Small Town Boy," but this country singer is a big star at country music's party of the year.

Article continues below

Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM AJ McLean In between performing at his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys member prepares to enjoy a night of country.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Maddie & Tae Before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood for a massive tour, the country music duo prepares for a special night in Las Vegas.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Morgan Wallen The man behind big hits like "Whisky Glasses" and "Up Down" is ready to rock in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Cam After makeup artist Terri Apanasewicz delivers some final touches, this country singer is ready to walk!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show.

REX/Shutterstock Michael Ray & Carly Pearce Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits.

Article continues below

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images LOCASH Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers."

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Justin Moore Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Diane Warren The music legend has arrived!

Article continues below

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Brantley Gilbert & Amber Cochran Cute couple alert!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic High Valley Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Chuck Wicks & Kasi Williams Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight.

Article continues below

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jordan Davis The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Rodney Atkins Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one.

Article continues below

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Cody Alan "#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Aaron Watson After performing at the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the country singer makes it to Las Vegas just in time.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jessie Jo Dillon The woman behind Cole Swindell's huge hit "Break Up in the End" is hoping to win big!

Article continues below

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Aaron Watson The "Outta Style" singer looks on trend for this award show.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Stephanie Quayle The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer looks glamorous before showtime.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Tracy Lawrence "Can't wait to celebrate country music in Vegas this weekend," the musician shared on Instagram before showtime. "Don't forget to tune-in to the show on Sunday night!"