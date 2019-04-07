North West Performs and Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
North West, Kanye West, Sunday Service

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Following in dad's footsteps? North West is slowly becoming the breakout star of Kanye West's popular spiritual and musical Sunday Services.

Her mom Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a video of the 5-year-old girl, the couple's eldest of their three children, joining her father and the gospel choir and musicians onstage as they performed a rendition of Stevie Wonder's hit 1977 song "As," also made famous in 1999 as a duet by the late George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Wearing a bright orange shirt and matching pants, North appeared very comfortable on stage and held the microphone like a pro as her proud dad danced while sitting behind her near the other performers. It is unclear if her mic was switched on, but she looked like she was having a blast regardless.

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

"Omg she's trying to get front & center [laughing emoji]," Kim wrote.

Over the past few months, Kanye has led his musical and spiritual Sunday Services in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and Kim's home.

 

In February, Kim tweeted a video from one of the weekly events, during which North was given the opportunity to sing a few notes into a mic while sitting with her friends.

North has often been spotted dancing enthusiastically at Kanye's Sunday Services, which has become a popular destination for celebrities, such as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

 

Kanye announced last weekend that he is bringing his Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter Sunday, April 21. The rapper was months ago rumored to have been in talks to be a headliner at the popular music and arts festival, but they reportedly fell through.

"I'm really excited for Kanye to perform [at] Coachella. I've never been," Kim recently told Elle.com. "I'm so excited to be a part of it for the first time. And [the church], it's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
 
Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ North West , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Show PDA in Las Vegas: Inside Their Romantic Night Out

Coachella performance, Beyonce

Mark Your Calendars Because Beyoncé's Reported Documentary Now Has a Release Date

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Rides in Style and Learns New Words With Mom

Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

Halsey

Halsey Reveals She Considered Having Sex for Money When She Was Homeless

Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande Delivers Uplifting and Inspirational Message to Fans in Video

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.