Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Rides in Style and Learns New Words With Mom

Kylie Jenner's little girl is one cool rider and an enthusiastic little learner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday an adorable photo of her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster sitting in a glittering pink toy convertible. The toddler is wearing bejeweled sunglasses, a light T-shirt over black leather leggings and white sneakers."

"They're from splendid and feel really comfortable," Kylie tweeted about her daughter's pants.

Over the past year, Stormi has received a few baby cars, including a custom Lamborghini to celebrate her dad's tour, as well as many other lavish gifts. Also on Sunday, Kylie shared photos of a couple of pairs of Adidas Yeezy toddler sneakers, courtesy of her brother-in-law Kanye West.