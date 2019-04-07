Ariana Grande Delivers Uplifting and Inspirational Message to Fans in Video

Ariana Grande, Instagram

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Saturday to share a positive, inspirational message to her fans.

The 25-year-old pop star, who has been busy on her Sweetener tour and is rehearsing for her headlining sets at Coachella during both of the festival's weekends this month, recorded a multi-part Instagram Story video from inside a car.

"Hi everyone! I'm in L.A. I just finished my first 10 shows on tours and I'm rehearsing for Coachella and getting ready, but I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space, because we have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family and friends and love and important s--t to take care of," she said.

"I just want to make sure you don't run yourself to the ground and exhaust yourself," she continued. "And remember to protect your energy and do things that are good for you. And that you are loved and not alone. You deserve the best there is, and I love you."

Grande, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, noted that she has "a lot of f--king followers," adding, "and it's weird, so if I can use that to spread any kind of positivity or light, I just wanted to send it your way. Remind you life is beautiful if you allow to be and if you put your energy in the right place. So here I am, reminding you."

"Last thing and then I will shut the f--k up, 'sing the songs Ariana, no one wants to hear you talk,'" she joked. "I just wanted to say one more thing. Life can be pretty heavy so if you're going through it or if you haven't gone through it…everything, you know, is preparing you for something else or making your stronger or presenting you with opportunities for growth, or whatever. Just keep that in mind." 

