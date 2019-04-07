Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a daring new look on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul had a dinner date with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, a family-favorite eatery. Kylie channeled a sexy punk rocker chic style with a black asymmetrical halter dress with a thigh-high slit and leather belt adorned with large safety pins connected to studs, paired with $795 black leather Alexander Wang "Hailey" booties. She wore her hair in a low bun and carried a black leather jacket.

Kendall wore a white mock turtleneck, black jacket and black leather pants. Kris sported a gray coat and matching pants.

The group was accompanied by several bodyguards during their outing.