EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 9:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The guest list of Marc Jacobs and Charly "Char" Defrancesco's wedding celebration was like a Who's Who guide to the fashion world.

The 55-year-old designer and 35-year-old model-turned-candlemaker tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in New York City, then headed to a glamorous reception at the Grill Room restaurant.

Celebrity guests included Jacob's longtime friend, rapper and model Lil' Kim, supermodels Kate MossNaomi CampbellGigi Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, plus Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia GerberVogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Justin Theroux, singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, singers Rita Ora and Mya, Chrisina Ricci, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloë Sevigny, who appeared with model and Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

See photos of the celebrities arriving to the wedding reception:

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco

 

The two tied the knot in New York on Saturday, April 6.

Lil Kim, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding

Gotham/GC Images

Lil' Kim

The rapper and model, a longtime friend of Jacobs, waves to the photographers.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

The sisters are all smiles.

Article continues below

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Rita Ora

James Devaney/GC Images

Rita Ora

The singer turns heads with a colorful look.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Kate Moss, Lila Grace

Gotham/GC Images

Kate Moss and Lila Grace

The supermodel arrives with her daughter

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Emily Ratajkowski

James Devaney/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model stuns in a yellow silk dress.

Article continues below

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Mya

James Devaney/GC Images

Mya

The singer sports a white outfit to the wedding.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Christina Ricci, James Heerdegen

James Devaney/GC Images

Christina Ricci

The actress showcases a vintage look.

Ericka Jayne, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding

Gotham/GC Images

Erika Jayne

The singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star makes a splash.

Article continues below

Luka Sabbat, Chloe Sevigny, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding

James Devaney/GC Images

Chloë Sevigny and Luka Sabbat

The fashionista actress and star of Big Love and The Act appears with the model and Grown-ish actor.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Anna Wintour

Gotham/GC Images

Anna Wintour

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief arrives with her signature sunglasses.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Naomi Campbell

Gotham/GC Images

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel sports a chic look.

Article continues below

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Justin Theroux

Gotham/GC Images

Justin Theroux

The actor sports a hipster style.

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding, Kaia Gerber

Gotham/GC Images

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's model daughter make an appearance.

"Marc and Char pulled up to the venue in a chauffeured classic car," an eyewitness told E! News. "They took a few minutes inside the car together to talk alone and take it all in. They got out and were holding hands and posing for photos. They both wore suits in shades of dark green. Char's was velvet and looked sharp."

"Marc looked at him adoringly," the eyewitness continued. "They looked so happy and in love. They talked outside about how happy were they were to be surrounded by so many close friends and family members."

The wedding venue was decorated with trees with white and pink blossoms. Guests mingled around a large rectangular bar and sat at small tables, while a slide show of photos showing the grooms together was screened. The newlyweds then got up on stage and gave toasts before cutting into multi-tiered white wedding cake by Ron Ben Israel from the Food Network show Sweet Genius, the eyewitness said.
 
"Afterwards, the room was turned into a dark night club with tons of dancing and purple lights," the insider continued. "It was an amazing dance party and everyone had an incredible night. As favors, everyone was given sweatshirts with two squirrels that said 'Marc and Char's Wedding' with the date and the line 'Don't Float Away.'"

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Marc Jacobs , Weddings , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

Maren Morris

Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

Gigi Hadid, Variety's Power of Women

Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Kate Hudson Launches Eco-Friendly Happy x Nature Line

Reba McEntire, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.