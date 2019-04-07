Inside Kurt Cobain's Dark Final Days

For six days in April of 1994, Kurt Cobain was missing.

Despite being one of the biggest rock stars in the world at the time, for the better part of a week, the frontman for Nirvana was nowhere to be found. Police were on the hunt, his wife Courtney Love had hired a private detective to do the same, and friends of the troubled musician were on high alert.

"Kurt hadn't called me," close friend Mark Lanegan recalled to Rolling Stone that June. "He hadn't called some other people. He hadn't called his family. He hadn't called anybody... I had a feeling that something real bad had happened."

Lanegan was right. Something real bad had happened.

On April 8, 1994, Cobain went from "missing" to "gone." And though those two words may seem similar at first blush, there's a cavernous gulf that stands between them—one that marks the difference between now and then, living and dead.