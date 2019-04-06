Alex Rodriguez Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez Dancing to a Cardi B Remix

There's no way Alex Rodriguez will forget the way Jennifer Lopez dances when it comes to preparing for her next major concert tour.

The former MLB star uploaded a video of his fiancée dancing to a Cardi B-Rihanna remix that included the songs "Bodak Yellow" and "Bitch Better Have My Money." J.Lo flaunted her incredibly toned abs as she danced around a hotel room in a grey sports bra and sweatpants. The two of them are currently in Denver at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies baseball game, but it's clear that J.Lo's moves are the real home run here.

"You know it's comin'. It's already her party here in the Rocky Mountains," he captioned the video of the "Dinero" singer showing off her best moves. He was referring to J.Lo's upcoming "It's My Party" tour.

While the song played, A-Rod could be heard saying "oooh! ooh!" in the background.