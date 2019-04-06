Marc Jacobs Is Married: Fashion Designer Weds Char Defrancesco

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 7:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Marc Jacobs is a married man!

The 55-year-old famous fashion designer wed his longtime partner, model-turned-candlemaker Char Defrancesco, in New York on Saturday.

The fashion designer shared some photos leading up to the big evening on Saturday. In one picture, Jacobs had a row of colorful ties laying out in front of different colored boots. "Choices. A gurl always needs options," he wrote.

Jacobs later shared a photo of his wedding ring and an onyx diamond penguin pin designed by Fabio Zambernardi that he and Defrancesco both wore. It held a very symbolic meaning, too. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity," he wrote.

The newlyweds arrived at their wedding reception at The Grill in Manhattan in, unsurprisingly, grand style. Defrancesco donned a gorgeous green velvet coat and matching bow tie. Jacobs had on a similar-hued suit with a white tie and calla lily flower pinned to his lapel.

Fellow attendees included Rita Ora, Kaia Gerber and other A-list celebrities. Guests even got their own customized vape pens as party favors.

The two have been together for more than three years. They got engaged last April. Jacobs proposed to DeFrancesco...at a Chipotle restaurant! The proposal included a flash mob performing a choreographed dance to Prince's "Kiss." 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

"Every year for my birthday we go to Chipotle," Defrancesco told WWD.

"I wanted to take him out for a romantic dinner on his birthday and he was like, 'No, I want to go to Chipotle,'" Jacobs said. "So I knew I had to [propose] somewhere where he wouldn't suspect that I was going to do that. And then I organized a flash mob to be there, but he didn't know anything about that. So I was successful about that."

The newlyweds recently moved from New York City to the suburbs. They purchased a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Rye, in Westchester County, New York, after previously living together in a town house in Manhattan.

"I'm 55 years old, I'm getting married," Jacobs told WWD. "This feels like really a new chapter. I'd like to live a life outside. I just sit home and watch TV in the five-floor town house, you know? It's like, I'd like to be doing that with a beautiful view with dogs running around in the yard."

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Marc Jacobs , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan's Fiancée Reveals She Had a Miscarriage

Prince William

Prince William Channeled His Inner James Bond Working at British Intelligence Agencies

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews Reunite With Kids for Easter Train Ride

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

Logan Marshall-Green, Diane Gaeta

The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Files for Divorce

Don Lemon, Tim Malone

CNN's Don Lemon Is Engaged to Tim Malone: See the Adorable Proposal

Lori Loughlin, Isabella Rose Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed With Daughter for the First Time Since College Admissions Scandal Broke

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.