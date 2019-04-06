Prince William Channeled His Inner James Bond Working at British Intelligence Agencies

The name's William, Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge recently channeled his inner James Bond (minus the martinis, Aston Martins and more) during a three week stint at Britain's top intelligence and security agencies. Kensington Palace shared the news on social media on Saturday and posted a photo of Prince William listening intently to someone at the Government Communications Headquarters. They shed some light in the caption as to what he learned and experienced during his time at these government agencies.

The palace revealed that Prince William spent a week apiece at MI5, MI6 and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

He began assignment at MI6, which is known as the Secret Intelligence Service aka Britain's version of the CIA. Kensington Palace described MI6 as the agency that works "secretly overseas, developing foreign contacts and gathering intelligence that helps to make the UK safer and more prosperous."

MI6—which also happens to be fictional Bond's home, hence the name M for his boss—helps "the UK identify and exploit opportunities as well as navigate risks to its national security, military effectiveness and economy."