The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Files for Divorce

Logan Marshall-Green's wife Diane Gaeta filed for divorce on Friday and accused him of cheating in a scathing Instagram post.

Gaeta posted a screenshot of a note on Instagram that explained why she is splitting from her husband of seven years. She even tagged Marshall-Green's profile as well as another woman named Sarah Hay in her post. "I filed for divorce today from @elemgy because people aren't always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut," she wrote.

Gaeta continued, "And beware of the faux woman champion like @sarahhayofficial because those girls don't care about sleeping with a married father of two. Peace and Love, thanks for letting me share."

The Blast reports that Gaeta filed for divorce from Marshall-Green on Friday in Los Angeles.