Priyanka Chopra Hangs With Her ''J Sisters'' Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra looks ready for the weekend, and we don't blame her!
The Isn't It Romantic actress is off with her "J Sisters," Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
"The #Jsisters are finally together," the 36-year-old star captions her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her sandwiched between her sister-in-law and the Game of Thrones actress. In the pic, the trio seems to be on a private plane or train, and they look more than ready for take-off.
Moments later, the 23-year-old X-Men star shared the same sweet snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, "J-sisters comin atcha."
While it's unclear where Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle are headed to or what they're up to, one thing is for sure, they look like they're going to have a good ole time.
If anything, with the release of the Jonas Brothers' latest song, "Cool," we can see why the leading ladies are more than hyped on this Friday evening.
This isn't the first time Chopra and Turner have spent time together.
CREDIT
MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID
In late March, the two actresses enjoyed vacationing together, along with their partners, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
The group brought the heat to Miami during their fun-filled trip. In fact, during their tropical getaway the Jonas Brothers filmed their newest video for "Cool." Kevin Jonas was also on vacation with the crew, however, his wife wasn't able to make it.
Of their Miami getaway, a source told E! News at the time that "they all took a boat ride on the water with their ladies." Adding, "Nick and Priyanka held hands as they walked to the boat with Kevin, and Joe and Sophie not far behind."
Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie's trip comes as a sweet surprise for fans, considering many have felt that the Isn't It Romantic actress is left out of certain activities.
Back in February, many called out the 32-year-old reality TV star when she wished the GoT star a happy birthday. Some commented that she was throwing "lowkey shade" at the 36-year-old actress since she wasn't included in the post.
"nope," Jonas responded with the thumbs down emoji. "no shade about Priyanka. It's just Sophie's birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday."
She added, "I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don't like Priyanka, she is lovely."
It's clear there's no bad blood between all three women, especially now that they're hanging out together.
With that said, can we get an invite to the next girl's trip?