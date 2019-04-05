Let's Talk About That Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Love Square in Part 2

Well hello, Nicholas Scratch.

Part two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially made its debut, and Sabrina's love life has officially taken quite the turn. Harvey was nice and all, but have you seen Nicholas Scratch…'s magic skills?

Even Satan got in on the love triangle/love square as he taunted Sabrina with both her former boyfriend and her potential new boyfriend, and there's even an entire episode where the teen witches and warlocks are forced to match up and spend the night together, because of course there is.

Basically, while Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) explored things with Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) the warlock, Harvey (Ross Lynch) moved on with Roz (Jaz Sinclair), making for one heck of an awkward school dance.

When we talked to EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa after the release of Part 1, he said that while Sabrina and Harvey would have a tough time recovering from what they went through (she resurrected his dead brother to disastrous results), they're not over over.