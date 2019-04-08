See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Moments With Their Son Silas

He's growing up so fast!

Silas Timberlake, the adorable son of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, is turning four this week. And you know what that means—it's time to start the party!

Despite their A-list status, the Hollywood couple has tried to keep Silas' life on the private side. At the same time, they occasionally post photos of their family outings on social media that are enough for pop culture fans to see how cute their family is.

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out," J.T. captioned his Instagram photo of Silas and Jessica sharing an adorable kiss.

Aside from being the son of two widely successful stars, Silas is also known for his adorably long curly hair and superhero inspired Halloween costumes.