Watch Kim Kardashian Set Up a "Dope" Music Collab Between Kanye West & Nicki Minaj on KUWTK

Trying to convince an old colleague to help out with your next project? Call in Kim Kardashian!

Master collaborator Kanye West solicited his wife's expertise to do just that during Sunday's brand-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, a few months into 2019, most fans have probably heard something about the rapper's upcoming ninth studio album Yandhi, which will reportedly include a track called "New Body" featuring the likes of both Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. But who would've guessed it was Kim K who struck up at least half the collab deal in the first place?

"What do you all think about Nicki on 'New Body'?" Kanye asked his team midway through a casual recording session in New York City. The whole Kardashian-West clan was in the Big Apple this week—North, Saint and Chicago included—to watch Kanye perform on Saturday Night Live.

When his producer agreed that Nicki would "be dope" on the new track, Ye wanted to get the ball rolling right away. "Yeah, OK. Send it to her then," he replied first, before turning to face his wife.

"Wait a second. Kim, you want to send it to her?" he suggested. "She asked you."