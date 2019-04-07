Watch Kim Kardashian Set Up a "Dope" Music Collab Between Kanye West & Nicki Minaj on KUWTK

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 7:00 PM
Trying to convince an old colleague to help out with your next project? Call in Kim Kardashian!
Master collaborator Kanye West solicited his wife's expertise to do just that during Sunday's brand-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, a few months into 2019, most fans have probably heard something about the rapper's upcoming ninth studio album Yandhi, which will reportedly include a track called "New Body" featuring the likes of both Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. But who would've guessed it was Kim K who struck up at least half the collab deal in the first place?
"What do you all think about Nicki on 'New Body'?" Kanye asked his team midway through a casual recording session in New York City. The whole Kardashian-West clan was in the Big Apple this week—North, Saint and Chicago included—to watch Kanye perform on Saturday Night Live.
When his producer agreed that Nicki would "be dope" on the new track, Ye wanted to get the ball rolling right away. "Yeah, OK. Send it to her then," he replied first, before turning to face his wife.
"Wait a second. Kim, you want to send it to her?" he suggested. "She asked you."
"She did ask me, 'Can Kanye send me new music?'" Kim confirmed, before promptly conferencing Nicki in via FaceTime.
"Hi Kim!" chirped the songstress. "I missed you."
And the rest is hip-hop history: Kanye informed Nicki the collaboration was "gonna be fire"; Nicki promised to "say some real ass s--t" that people need to hear; and Kanye wrapped the conversation with a simple nod followed by, "That's all we do!"
The Kardashian-West's East Coast excursion quickly became an extended family affair after Kim suggested Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick join them with his little ones last-minute. That was hardly Step One in the KKW Beauty founder's layered scheme to snag Scott an invite to Bali, where the year's annual KarJenner family vacay would be taking place the following week.
Understandably, Kourt was having a hard time forgetting that the last time Scott accompanied them on a family trip was back in 2017, when he infamously invited another woman to his hotel room in Costa Rica.
"I'm just not looking to have that again," the mother of three said firmly during Sunday's episode. And despite gentle nudging from Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to reconsider, Kourtney still couldn't decide whether to lift the "ban" on her ex's vacation privileges—which were promptly rescinded after the Costa Rica incident—or keep him on her personal No Fly list for a little bit longer.
"I definitely see Kourtney's hesitation, but I really do feel like [Scott] is in a different place now," Kim reasoned, before launching into the terms of her plan to convince Kourt things would be different this time. "I think it would be so perfect to have a little test trip to see if everything runs smoothly," the pro meddler explained.
"Test," in this case, carried a sort of double meaning: A trial run for Kourtney; and highly-weighted final exam for Lord Disick. "So, I'm going to New York," she told the Lord during an afternoon visit to his luxury car dealership in Calabasas. "And then you invite Kourtney and be like, 'Oh, Kim mentioned New York.' And it'll go great," she continued. "And then we'll be like 'Oh my god. Wasn't that so much fun? The trip could work out perfectly.'"
Kim's idea unfolded pretty much exactly as planned. After watching Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's father seriously step up his dad game in NYC, Kourtney decided maybe Scott really had changed enough to go to Bali. "I think it's fine if you want to come," she told him on their last day. And unsurprisingly, her ex confirmed he was definitely game.
Back in L.A., Kanye had some explaining to do. Kimye's New York trip found the couple in the midst of a confusing conversation about real estate. At an event for Open Mic Chicago a little more than a week prior, Kanye had announced his plans to move back home.
"I gotta let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again," said the rapper in a video later shared to social media.
Kim caught word of Kanye's relocation chatter the same way everybody else did.
"I know Kanye really loves being in Chicago. But I had no idea that he wants to move there until I hear about it on social media," said the KKW Beauty founder. And much as she wanted to support her husband, "I definitely feel like I'm being pulled in a million directions. The kids are in school and we have another baby on the way. So, moving to Chicago would have to be like, a long conversation. And honestly, it might be my breaking point."
The two finally sat down for that conversation at the tail end of Sunday's episode.
"I just think that it would be amazing to have a second place in Chicago. And if you need to spend more time out there, that's totally fine. But I think it would be really hard just to take the kids and leave and permanently move to Chicago," Kim said, and Kanye agreed.
"Yeah, we're not gonna move full time," he told her, adding that it'd be nice for the family to spend more time there "because that's my home, too."
