Why Savannah Chrisley Was "Furious" Before Nic Kerdiles' Proposal

Savannah Chrisley was "so mad" the day Nic Kerdiles got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, who recently revealed her engagement to the pro hockey player, tells E! News that she was not in the best mood prior to the proposal, which took place in Nashville on Christmas Eve.

"Everyone was off that day," Savannah shares with E! News in an exclusive interview alongside her dad, Todd Chrisley. "And I had to film that day, so I was furious, because it was Christmas Eve!"

"And we've never filmed on Christmas Eve," Todd explains.

"I was like, this is absolutely insane, Nic's family's here, our whole family's here, and we're filming?" Savannah continues. "So, I was so mad."