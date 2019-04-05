Are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Back Together? Breaking Down the Royal Rumors

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's friendship has long been a topic of speculation, but the rumor mill went into full-force when the Duchess of York escorted the prince on a royal visit to Bahrain last weekend.

It doesn't help that ITV's royal editor essentially cited the trip as proof of a blossoming "relationship." In the brief article, the news site points out that Fergie has not been on an official royal visit with her ex in at least 25 years.

The Sun added further fuel to the fire when they claimed the Duchess was listed as an "official partner" of the Prince's. However, the publication didn't cite a source for the information.

So, what's the truth?

Well, according to a source, the rumors are just rumors. "Reports of a reconciliation between Prince Andrew and Sarah are incorrect," our source says. And in a statement released to Vanity Fair, Sarah's press office confirmed, "The Duke and Duchess remain good friends as they have been for many years, and nothing has changed."