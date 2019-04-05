Busy Philipps Could Be The Good Place's No. 1 Fan

Busy Philipps would do anything for The Good Place. The host of E!'s Busy Tonight sat down with Marc Evan Jackson, host of NBC's The Good Place: The Podcast, to discuss her love for the acclaimed afterlife comedy starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell.
"For the first time in my entire career, and then, additionally, in my entire life, this is the first time I've ever felt so strongly about how much I love a show that I would, like, do a thing to get it saved," Busy says in the exclusive preview of her episode above.
"I've been on those shows where it's like, ‘Save this show,' and I've always been like, ‘Yeah, OK…We should definitely save that show,' but I've never felt the thing where I really feel like I would be devastated if I didn't get more time with these characters…I just feel like it would leave me feeling deeply, deeply sad if it didn't get a chance to give me more," she said.
She doesn't have to worry. NBC already ordered a fourth season of the comedy created by Parks and Recreation's Michael Schur. The series follows dead humans, who through a series of events, befriend a demon and learn what it means to be a good person. And yep, as previously mentioned, they're dead.
In the episode, which you can hear more previews of above, Busy reveals she identifies with Kristen Bell's character Eleanor and her Arizona upbringing, discusses her love of Ted Danson, and discusses her charity work with Baby2Baby and Hollygrove.
The episode will drop in full on Monday, April 8 on all major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and more.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)