Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ask for Donations in Lieu of Baby Gifts After Viral Virtual Baby Shower

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 1:03 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have a royal request: donate!

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex await their first child together, they made a plea to the public to donate in their honor. 

"What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child," a post to the couple's new Instagram read. The viral "baby shower" had fans all over the world donating to various organizations in celebration of the royal baby, an idea that sat well with the soon-to-be mom and dad.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need."

The statement continued, "If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organizations they've selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby." The charities provide food, clothing and medical support for children. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Yui Mok/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives!" the statement concluded. "Thank you for sharing the love."

As the pair settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, the wait is officially on for their youngster—and judging by the list of gifts the couple was given by fans, there is no shortage of love for the baby boy or girl. 

Thanks to the couple's royal travel over the last year, the two were gifted plenty of baby items, including bibs, blankets and rattles. 

With more than 90 gifted soft toys, rest assured the baby won't be bored. 

