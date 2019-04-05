Was Game of Thrones Just an Elaborate Way to Make Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Best Friends?

Game of Thrones may have lasted eight years and cost millions and millions of dollars and employed thousands of people, but its best lasting legacy might just be the friendships it created along the way. 

Specifically, we're talking about Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who took their sisterly bond as Arya and Sansa Stark off screen to become BFFS IRL. 

"It was like one big elaborate thing to find me a best friend. This whole show!" Williams joked at the season eight premiere. "I'm kidding. It's been incredible. To have a friend like that on something as wild as this is just like a godsend, really." 

That makes getting through their usually very serious scenes together a whole lot harder. 

"I watch back those scenes, and I can just see it in my eyes. You know like when someone's got little tears because they're gonna laugh? That's kind of how I felt the whole time," she says. "I was corpsing a lot during our scenes together." 

In the video above, Williams also offers her thoughts on whether she's intimidating in real life and whether she'd be more scared of a zombie Ned Stark or a zombie direwolf, and below, you can see Williams' and Turner's friendship through the years! 

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Just glowing

Sophie Turner shows off her queen-like hairstyle alongside best friend Maisie Williams at the Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles in 2016.

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Red hot

Maisie looks stunning in a red lace dress while Sophie keeps it classic in a black sleeveless dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

FilmMagic

Florals for spring?

Mophie smiles way back when at the Game of Thrones after-party in 2013

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, NYFW

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Baby blues

The friends take in the fashion scene at the Christian Siriano show at NYFW in 2014.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Instagram

Strike a pose

Sophie and Maisie look extra cool as they pose together in 2016.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

Hugs for days

Sophie and Maisie share some PDA while at the 2017 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mellow yellow

The 23-year-old helps fix her friend's stunning yellow dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stark Sisters forever

Maisie and Sophie, who play Arya Stark and Sansa Stark, stop and smile for the camera on the carpet at the Game of Thrones Season 4 premiere in New York in 2014.

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Splash News

The Plus-One

The best friends look fashionable while attending co-star's Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's wedding on June 23, 2018. This show has a knack for bringing people together!

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Instagram

Scout's honor

Mophie shows off their matching Halloween costumes in 2016. "Everyone loves a hash brownie," Maisie captioned it.

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Instagram, Tattoos

Instagram

Sisters that tattoo together stay together

Nothing says "best friends forever" quite like matching tattoos. In 2016, the Game of Thrones co-stars got matching tattoos that read "07.08.09." It marks a special day for both of them because on August 7, 2009 they found out they would be cast in the show.  "She's one of my best friends in the whole world. We got matching tattoos," Maisie told E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmys. Sophie chimed in and said they had been thinking about matching tattoos for a decent amount of time. She told E! News, "The date was always really significant...and then with Thrones we were always planning from season one, like if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching thing." 

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

SplashNews.com

Pretty in pink

Sophie and Maisie smile outside of Good Morning America on April 2, 2019 while they spent the day promoting the final season of their show.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 on HBO. 

