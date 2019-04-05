See Andy Cohen's Cutest Photos of Baby Benjamin

Andy Cohen is certainly embracing fatherhood.

The 50-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen, his first child, via surrogate in February. Over the past two months, Andy has posted many adorable photos of his baby. Benjamin has already met his famous friends and colleagues, such as Anderson Cooper, and Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos.

The boy is also growing up with a furry older "brother," Andy's beloved dog, Wacha. And the man who inspired the pet's name, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Watcha, recently sent him a special gift—a Cardinals romper! He has also received a slew of clothes and gifts from more celebs, such as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, who recently gave birth to her own first child, a baby girl.

Suffice it to say, Baby Benjamin has changed Andy's life.

"Mornings are my new jam," he wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a sweet pic of him cuddling his son.