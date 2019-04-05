"Bad Bitch" Nicole Scherzinger Reveals the Empowering Message 50 Cent Gave Her on LADYGANG

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Wise words by 50 Cent.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new LADYGANG, Nicole Scherzinger shares the empowering message 50 Cent uttered during a previous collaboration. The walk down memory lane occurs thanks to a round of "Word Association" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

"So, I'm going to name some of the men that you have unapologetically worked with," Knight explains to Nicole. "Say the first word that comes to mind."

When asked what words she'd associate with the "In Da Club" rapper, the Pussycat Dolls veteran simply utters, "bad bitch."

"Can I tell you why? When I did my music video "Right There" with him, he's just always trying to lift me up and empower me," The Masked Singer star adds. "And he's like, 'I want you to remember…You that bad bitch.'"

Photos

LADYGANG's Funniest Celeb Guest Moments

Although Nicole "didn't quite grasp it at first," she confesses she eventually understood the message and cherishes the sentiment deeply. "He was basically saying, 'Just don't ever forget who you are and you're the baddest bitch in the game,'" Scherzinger further adds.

This anecdote inspires the LADYGANG gals to do some impromptu therapy—hand holding and all.

"You da bad bitch," the gang chants to one another. "You da bad bitch! You da bad bitch!"

For what Nicole has to say about Simon Cowell, T.I. and more, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Nicole Scherzinger , 50 Cent , Simon Cowell , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ask for Donations in Lieu of Baby Gifts After Viral Virtual Baby Shower

The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race Season 31 Cast Is Full of Reality TV Veterans

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Night Out Will Have You Stepping Up Your Next Date

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, After Party

Was Game of Thrones Just an Elaborate Way to Make Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Best Friends?

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

See Andy Cohen's Cutest Photos of Baby Benjamin

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Season 2 Finds Eve and Villanelle's Relationship "Bad in a Bad Way"

Bill Cosby, Court

Bill Cosby's Attorney Fires Back After Settling of Defamation Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.